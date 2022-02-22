Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 220,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

