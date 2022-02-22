SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SFL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SFL by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SFL by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

