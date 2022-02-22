Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $82.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

