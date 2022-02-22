ShareRing (SHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

