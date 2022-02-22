Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,514.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $340,636.91 and $18,514.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

