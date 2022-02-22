ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

