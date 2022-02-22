Shore Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

SHBI stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $417.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

