Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

