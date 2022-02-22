Siebert Williams Shank Trims NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price to $66.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $10,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

