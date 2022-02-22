Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of SMWB opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,113,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,712,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,723 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,477,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

