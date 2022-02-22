Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Simulations Plus by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.63 million, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $77.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.