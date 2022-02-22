Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

