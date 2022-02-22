Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.