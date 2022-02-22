Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 28,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,053. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.