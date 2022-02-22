SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$31.43 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$24.82 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

