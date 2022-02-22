Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SNMRF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.