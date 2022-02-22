Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
Several brokerages have commented on SNMRF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock.
Snam stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
