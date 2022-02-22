SnowSwap Trading Down 32.8% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $641,322.73 and $44,444.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

