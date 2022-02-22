SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 353,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,803,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.