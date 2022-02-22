Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

SEYMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.15 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

