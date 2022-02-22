SoMee.Social [OLD] Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108168 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 45,126,385 coins and its circulating supply is 45,111,196 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

