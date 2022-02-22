Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHC stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.