Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SHC stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
