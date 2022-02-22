Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
