Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

