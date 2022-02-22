Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

SRC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

