Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

