Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $145.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.