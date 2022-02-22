Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 4.1%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.85. 1,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 769,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,153. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

