SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.75. 146,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,140. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.