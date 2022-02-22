SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of SPX worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.