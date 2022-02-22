SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 229.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

