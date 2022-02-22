SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. SPX has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SPX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.