Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 645.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

MDC stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

