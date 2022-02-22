Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 70.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 28.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

