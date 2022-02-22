Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,430 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 1,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

