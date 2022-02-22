Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 210,253 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210,253 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

