Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 61,609 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.