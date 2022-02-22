SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 456,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,472,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.06.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

