State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $130.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,635,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

