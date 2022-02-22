Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 38740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 604,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after buying an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

