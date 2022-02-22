Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

