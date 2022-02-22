stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.06930962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,858.39 or 0.99613182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

