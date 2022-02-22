StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE BDR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
