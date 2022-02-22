StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.