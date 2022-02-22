StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
