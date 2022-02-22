StockNews.com Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $61.59 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

