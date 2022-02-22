StockNews.com Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

