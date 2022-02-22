StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.12.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

