StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

