StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
