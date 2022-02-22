StockNews.com Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 275.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

