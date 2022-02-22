StockNews.com Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $158.33 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $434.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,965 shares of company stock worth $11,562,381. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

