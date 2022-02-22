Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

