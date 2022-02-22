Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.