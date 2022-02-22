Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
