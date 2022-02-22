Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 365,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

