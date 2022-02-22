Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 382,690 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 382,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,894. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

