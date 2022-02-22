Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,979.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,285 shares of company stock worth $30,078,005. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 35,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.37.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

